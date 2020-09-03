Hearing set for ex-Ohio House speaker in bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former speaker of the Ohio House is expected to plead not guilty Thursday to a federal corruption charge stemming from an alleged bribery scheme. Republican Rep. Larry Householder and four others are accused of shepherding $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants. Householder is expected to enter the plea during a brief hearing before a federal magistrate judge. The former speaker said Wednesday in his first public comments that he is innocent and expects to be exonerated. He’ll be represented by two Cleveland attorneys.