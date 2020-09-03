Health safety tips this Labor Day weekend

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Labor Day is usually a great excuse to take a vacation, but health officials are reminding people to take some extra steps to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Chippewa County Director of Public Health Angela Weideman said you should try to not travel far and to keep stops to a minimum. Little differences like paying at the pump when you get gas, rather than inside the station, can reduce your contact with others. She also said to avoid gathering in large groups, wear a mask, and wash your hands before eating.

"Taking some extra precautions like having people thoroughly wash their hands before they touch any food, setting up tables in a way they're socially distanced or physically distanced at least six feet apart, putting food out at those tables by people who have thoroughly washed their hands is really, really important," she said.

Weideman added that when people gather, they typically want to eat together, and that making changes like not sharing a condiment station can have a big effect on reducing the spread of illness.