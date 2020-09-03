Fire at oil storage facility kills 2 in Pakistan’s port city

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a massive fire that erupted at a main oil storage facility on the outskirts of the port city of Karachi has killed two people. The facility is used by a local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell that supplies petroleum products across Pakistan. Police say two drivers, who were waiting to get supplies, were killed and three others were injured. Local TV footage showed firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze, which was later brought under control. It wasn’t known what caused the fire and the government and police provided no details. Authorities said they temporarily suspended oil supplies from the terminal for security reasons.