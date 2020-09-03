Fierce winds dump temps Thursday

Two broken lines of rain showers rolled through the valley early Thursday, but most of these showers will end or move east by the end of daybreak. That's when things pick up with strong winds and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will sink as a strong, deep cold front chases out the warm pocket of air that filtered into Wisconsin overnight. The official high temperature will likely be set in the very early morning hours when Eau Claire was around 70 degrees, but by mid-morning temperatures will fall into the 60's.

Fierce winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 with gusts upwards of 40 mph will be possible through mid-morning as the front passes. Afterwards we'll still see gusty winds last through the evening before settling in on Friday.

Temperatures will fall into the 40's overnight due to this colder pocket of air, and areas prone to colder-than-Eau-Claire temperatures will see overnight lows closer to 40 or possibly the upper 30's.

We'll rebound for Friday with temperatures back into the 70's. The 3-day holiday weekend will show closer to average temperatures Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day begins with a longer stretch of 60 degree highs.

Looking further ahead, it is still much too early to tell, but there is a chance that temperatures could get stuck in the 50's during the day next Wednesday. Model guidance is suggesting lows that could get into our 'first frost' territory, but as of now it's just a forecast you'll want to monitor if you're concerned about crops or plants