 Skip to Content

EU share of electric cars grew during virus lockdown months

New
7:07 am National news from the Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Carmakers in Europe pressed ahead with their push for a bigger share for electric cars during and after the pandemic lockdowns. Industry figures showed Thursday that the share of chargeable cars rose to 7.2% percent in the second quarter from 6.8% in the first quarter, according to figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. That happened because electric sales held up better in a shrinking market. Companies are looking to the second half of the year to increase electric sales to meet tougher emissions limits starting in 2021.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content