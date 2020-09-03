EPA chief pledges more cleanups, less focus on climate

Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler says a second Trump administration term would bring more focus on pollution cleanups and less on climate change. Wheeler defended the administration’s environmental record Thursday in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the EPA’s founding. He spoke at the Richard Nixon library in Yorba Linda, California. Nixon established the agency in 1970. Wheeler said the EPA has made the air and water cleaner but had lost sight of its core mission. Former administrator Gina McCarthy says Trump’s team has turned the EPA into an agency to “protect polluters.”