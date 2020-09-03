Defendants acquitted in slayings of Slovak reporter, fiancee

PEZINOK, Slovakia (AP) — A panel of judges in Slovakia has acquitted a businessman accused of masterminding the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee. Judge Ruzena Sabova at the Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok announced the verdict on Thursday. The judges cleared the businessman, Marian Kocner, and one-codefendant of murder in the killings of journalist Jan Kuciak and fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both 27. A third defendant was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the slayings. The prosecution can still appeal.