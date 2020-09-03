Bulgaria: Anti-government protest leads to injuries, arrests

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians have gathered in downtown Sofia for another anti-government protest after an earlier demonstration led to violence, injuries and arrests on Wednesday night. Several thousand people faced off against riot police in front of the parliament building while demanding the resignations of Bulgaria’s prime minister and the chief prosecutor late Wednesday, A small group began hurling small explosives and firecrackers at officers. Police put a water cannon on the square between parliament, and the offices of the government and the president and cordoned off the area. Violent clashes erupted. Sofia Police Chief Georgi Hadjiiski told reporters on Thursday that 80 police officers were injured and 126 people were detained.