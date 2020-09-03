Brown U. rebuts ‘conspiracy’ in fight over women’s sports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University is rebutting what the Ivy League school calls “spurious conspiracy claims” as it responds to an allegation that is is failing to comply with a 1998 agreement ensuring gender equity in sports. The Rhode Island university announced this year that it was cutting several varsity women’s and men’s sports and reducing them to club status. Several men’s teams were later restored. Attorneys for Public Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island alleged in June that the school violated terms of the 1998 agreement. The school said Wednesday documents show the school is in full compliance.