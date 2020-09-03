21-year-old young adult author gets 7-figure book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A 21-year-old author has agreed to a seven-figure deal for a pair of young adult novels. Feiwel and Friends announced Thursday that it would publish Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé‘s highly anticipated debut, the thriller “Ace of Spades,” in June 2021. The London resident also plans a second novel, currently untitled. Feiwel and Friends is calling “Ace of Spades” a combination of “Gossip Girl” and “Get Out,” the story of two Black students at an overwhelmingly white private school and how they get caught up in a “disturbing and deadly game.”