We’re losing 3 minutes of light per day…

A full moon shined bright overnight, lighting up the sky for us prior to the sunrise Wednesday morning. While we'll see an abundance of sunshine throughout the day, we're still losing roughly 3 minutes of daylight as we stroll through September.

Currently, we have roughly 13 hours and change of daylight for Eau Claire but in just 22 days we'll see a sunset prior to 7 pm, and on September 25th we'll see our total daylight time drop below 12 hours.

This decrease in daylight isn't stopping mother nature from reminding us what summer feels like. Strong southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 30 mph will bring the 'heat' for Wednesday.

High temperatures will go towards and above 80 Wednesday afternoon. Dew points will stay in the mid 50's so it will be very comfortable and the clear sky will bring plenty of sunshine.

Overnight, a cold front will sweep through and drive rain showers and thunderstorms mainly north of the Chippewa Valley, but a few scattered showers can't be ruled out through daybreak Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.1''.

The winds won't settle for Thursday after that front passes. Temperatures will tumble back below average in the low 70's and they'll stick there until we get a little bit warmer into Labor Day weekend.

Don't get too excited about the warmer temperatures then, because they'll really bottom out starting on Labor Day.