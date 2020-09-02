United plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as the pandemic continues to hammer air travel. Still, that’s fewer furloughs than United predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs. The number of furloughs is being reduced because thousands of United employees have taken early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence. The furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves billions more in payroll aid to the nation’s airlines. United already got $5 billion. That money came with a prohibition on furloughs or layoffs until Oct. 1.