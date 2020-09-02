Tunisian prime minister wins confidence vote amid crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian lawmakers approved Hichem Mechichi as new prime minister after pressing him for 11 hours over how he will bring the country out of economic and social crisis. The crisis has driven a rise in Tunisian migration to Europe and been worsened by the virus pandemic. Mechichi and his proposed government won a confidence vote early Wednesday after an all-day debate. He called on the new Cabinet to get to work immediately to “save the country.” His government is the third Tunisia has seen since October and the ninth since the revolution that brought down Tunisia’s autocratic regime in 2011 and triggered Arab Spring uprisings across the region.