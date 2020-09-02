TS Nana barrels toward Belize, could become hurricane

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana is barreling westward just off the coast of Honduras on a collision course with the tiny nation of Belize, where thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as Belizeans bought materials to board up windows and doors ahead of Nana’s expected landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday, possibly as a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana was located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east-southeast of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph).