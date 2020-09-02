Thailand hits 100 days with no local virus transmissions

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has congratulated his countrymen on the nation having achieved 100 days without a confirmed locally transmitted case of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha used the occasion to urge the government and people to work together to bring the country out of the COVID-19 crisis. Thailand has sustained relatively light health damage from the pandemic, but its economy has been devastated by the absence of foreign tourists and a drop in exports. Thailand reported eight new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 3,425, including 58 deaths. Thai authorities have been alarmed by recent surges in cases in neighboring Myanmar and have temporarily closed several border checkpoints.