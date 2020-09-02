Syria reports Israeli airstrikes against central airbase

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say air defenses have opened fire on missiles launched from Israeli warplanes on a military airbase in the central province of Homs, shooting down some of them. State news agency SANA said the Israeli warplanes fired the missiles from southern Syria late Wednesday. SANA says that the missiles were aimed at the T-4 airbase in Homs province and that Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the incoming missiles. The agency says there was only material damage. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, also reported the strikes.