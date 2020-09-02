Soldier to receive Medal of Honor for Iraq hostage rescue

DELRAY BEACH, FL (AP) — A U.S. Army Ranger will receive the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest honor for valor in combat, for actions during a daring 2015 raid in Iraq that rescued about 70 hostages who were set to be executed by ISIS militants, The Associated Press has learned. Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne will receive the honor in a White House ceremony on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Last week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper endorsed the Medal of Honor for a different soldier, Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, for his 2005 actions in Iraq. Cashe will become the first African American to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.