Senegal sends 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate to Mali

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — People in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, are breathing a sigh of relief after officials removed from its port 3,050 tons of ammonium nitrate, the same substance at a slightly lesser volume that caused the explosion in Beirut last month that killed at least 190 people, injured thousands, and caused extensive damage. After the Beirut explosion, countries with ports have been scrambling to be sure they are not in a similarly vulnerable situation. The Port of Dakar authorities said Wednesday that there is no longer ammonium nitrate present, adding that the evacuation of the dangerous material was completed Tuesday. Senegal’s President Macky Sall two weeks ago called for the ammonium nitrate, used to make fertilizers and explosives, to be removed immediately.