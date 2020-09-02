 Skip to Content

Prosecutors charge 19 in North Carolina with voter fraud

New
5:21 pm National news from the Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina have announced voter fraud charges against 19 non-citizens accused of illegally casting a ballot in 2016. Each defendant voted in a federal election in 2016, and one defendant also voted in 2018, according to a news release Wednesday from the office of U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin. In some instances, the defendants were also charged with related offenses such as making a false statement. Brief charging documents provided few details about the allegations against any of the defendants. Many did not have an attorney listed in court records. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content