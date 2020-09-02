N Macedonia party leader appears in Kosovo war crimes probe

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — An ethnic Albanian leader of North Macedonia’s junior governing coalition, is being questioned in the Kosovar capital by prosecutors of a special international court on alleged crimes during and after the 1998-1999 war that led to Kosovo’s independence from Serbia. Ali Ahmeti of the ethnic Albanian Democratic Union for Integration party on Wednesday was questioned at the offices of the European Union’s rule of law mission in Kosovo. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor’s Office have international staff based in The Hague, Netherlands, working under Kosovo’s law and mandated to look into allegations that the so-called ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army members committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during and after the 1998-1999 war.