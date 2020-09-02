Minister: Over 10,000 migrants stopped from entering Greece

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s shipping minister says Greek authorities have prevented more than 10,000 migrants from entering Greece clandestinely by sea despite a recent lack of cooperation from the Turkish coast guard. Giannis Plakiotakis, whose ministry is also in charge of the coast guard, said Wednesday that migration flows were down 84% since March 1 compared to the same period last year. The minister would not elaborate on how the boats were prevented from entering Greek waters, which also mark the eastern border of the European Union. But he stressed the Greek coast guard operates according to international law. Aid agencies have called on Greek authorities to investigate reports of pushbacks at sea, a practice which Greek officials vehemently deny.