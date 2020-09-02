Magic to open arena to voters, as NBA election push grows

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic have announced that their home arena will serve as an early voting site for the upcoming general election, continuing the rapidly growing movement from across the NBA to open buildings to voters in the coming weeks. The Magic are opening Amway Center on Sept. 22 for a voter registration event, then will be open to all voters from Orange County daily from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 to take early ballots. The general election is Nov. 3. At least 20 NBA teams have revealed plans to set up voting centers for this year’s election.