Lebanese leaders begin talks to form new crisis government

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has kicked off consultations with the heads of political factions to form a new, crisis government. The talks are being held a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said Lebanese politicians had committed to a road map that begins with a crisis Cabinet to be formed within two weeks to enact reforms. A 48-year-old diplomat was hastily approved for the job of prime minister earlier this week, ahead of Macron’s two-day visit by that ended on Tuesday night. Lebanon faces multiple crises and challenges, including an unprecedented financial meltdown, economic collapse and the aftermath of last month’s massive explosion in Beirut’s port that ripped through the capital.