Lawsuit seeks to ban Kanye West from Arizona ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona resident has asked a judge to bar Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s Nov. 3 ballot. Rasean Clayton accuses the hip hop artist of serving as an election spoiler. Clayton’s attorneys say independent presidential candidates can appear on Arizona’s ballot if they aren’t registered with a recognized party and gather enough voter signatures to nominate them. They say West isn’t qualified to run because he’s a registered Republican. West’s attorney, Tim LaSota, said it was hyperbole to claim his client wants to be a spoiler against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. LaSota on Wednesday reported filing just under 58,000 signatures, well over the roughly 39,000 required for independent candidates to make the ballot.