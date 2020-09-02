Joe Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday.

His announced visit comes after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he toured damaged buildings and spoke to law enforcement officers after protests broke out in the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

This will be Biden's first in-person visit to Wisconsin this year and comes after he decided to not visit Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention to accept his nomination over concerns due to the coronavirus.

Joe Biden will visit with his wife Jill and will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a press released by the Biden campaign.