Israel’s top court rejects alleged child sex abuser’s appeal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, saying her mental condition does not prevent her extradition. The court said it was “putting an end to the saga that has been drawn out for many years” and that the time had come to make a decision on the woman’s extradition to Australia for trial. The suspect is a former educator who is accused of sexually abusing several former students. She has been fighting extradition from Israel for six years. The protracted legal battle over her extradition to Australia for trial has strained relations between the two allies.