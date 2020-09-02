In mock funerals and `42′ jerseys, kids mourn Black Panther

NEW YORK (AP) — Using their action figures, young fans of “Black Panther” paid their respects to star Chadwick Boseman by staging mock funerals in their bedrooms and driveways. Soon after the shocking news of Boseman’s death Friday at age 43, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles began posting photos of the funerals on social media. Some of those posts have been shared thousands of times amid an outpouring of grief from admirers of all ages. Other young fans mourned in more private ways, watching “Black Panther” and “42” for the umpteenth time with their families in Boseman’s honor. Some parents have been reluctant to share the tragic news with young ones.