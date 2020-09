HOUSTON (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored two second-half goals and the Houston Dynamo stretched their unbeaten streak to four with a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota United. Darwin Quintero scored the first goal in his first game against Minnesota since being traded by the Loons in November. Lassiter scored in the 65th and 70th minute. Greg Ranjitsingh had eight saves for Minnesota, which has lost four straight.