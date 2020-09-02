Dancing with the EC Stars: Meet Team Petska

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We are meeting the first of several teams taking the stage for the 12th annual Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars event.

It is the Eau Claire Children Theatre's largest fundraising event.

Amid the pandemic, the organization will be hosting watch parties at 10 locations in Eau Claire to keep audience members and dancers safe.

Tonight, meet Team Petska - featuring Eau Claire celebrity Brooke Petska with Marawood Construction Services and pro dancer Adam Accola.

You can meet the other dance teams on WQOW Live at 5 each week night for the next two weeks (with the exception of Labor Day.)

