Damaged Venezuelan oil tanker drawing international concern

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A huge oil tanker listing off a remote stretch of Venezuela’s coast is triggering international calls for action. Critics of President Nicolás Maduro and maritime experts say the FSO Nabarima is taking on water and could sink. They say a spill of the thick Venezuelan crude could spell environmental disaster for several neighboring Caribbean nations. The tanker holds about five times the amount the Exxon Valdez spilled in 1989. Venezuela’s socialist government hasn’t said what it plans to do. The head of an anti-government oil workers union is leading a campaign aimed at getting Maduro’s attention on the problem. He is urging the socialist leader to step in despite their bitter disputes.