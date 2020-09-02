New video shows fatal police shooting of Black man in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grainy video shows the fatal shooting of a Black man by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies this week. The video obtained by the Los Angeles Times and posted Wednesday shows an altercation between deputies and 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee on a South Los Angeles sidewalk. Kizzee broke free, fell down and two deputies opened fire. Police say a gun fell out when Kizzee dropped a jacket and that he “made a motion” for the weapon before deputies fired. It’s not clear from the video if that occurred because a fence obstructs the view. Police pursed Kizzee after he ran away when stopped for a bike riding violation.