COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19. Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health, says the man who died was in his 60s and had underlying health problems. The death is the first reported that might be linked to the biker rally. At least 290 people in 12 states have tested positive for the coronavirus since attending Sturgis, which drew hundreds of thousands of people. The rally went forward despite coronavirus fears. Gov. Kristi Noem welcomed the bikers and the tourist dollars they spend.