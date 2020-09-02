Cosmic Legos: Black holes merge into never before seen size

Astrophysicists detected the signal from a long ago violent collision of two black holes that created a new one of a size that had never been seen before. Black holes are compact regions of space so densely packed that not even light can escape. Until now, astronomers thought they came in two general sizes — relatively small, about the size of a city, and supermassive ones that can be billions of times bigger than our sun. Scientists reported Wednesday they detected the merger of two smaller black holes into the first intermediate sized black hole ever observed.