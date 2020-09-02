Businesses in NFL cities bracing for possibility of no fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Most NFL teams won’t have fans at home games for the start of the season. That’s crushing news for hotel operators, restaurant owners and store managers whose budgets depend on those home football weekends. Restaurants and sports bars already facing budget issues as they follow protocols brought about by COVID-19. Hotels in NFL markets often depend on those home football weekends to make up for slower periods. Green Bay has been particularly hard hit as the smallest NFL market.