Biden to meet with Blake family in Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) - Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden is expected to meet with the family of Jacob Blake during Biden's visit Thursday to Kenosha.

Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer during an incident Aug. 23 and is now paralyzed in the hospital, according to his attorney.

A spokesperson for the family confirmed late Wednesday that Jacob Blake Sr. and members of Blake’s family are expected to meet with Biden.

Biden's visit comes after President Donald Trump traveled Kenosha Tuesday where he toured damaged buildings and spoke to law enforcement officers after protests broke out in the city after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Biden will visit with his wife Jill and will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a press released by the Biden campaign.

This will be Biden's first in-person visit to Wisconsin since 2018 and comes after he decided to not visit Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention to accept his nomination over concerns due to the coronavirus.

Asked following a speech Tuesday why he is going to Kenosha after officials asked President Trump not to visit for fear of causing more division, Biden replied that he has received "overwhelming requests" from Democratic leaders that he does travel to Wisconsin.

"What we want to do is -- we've got to heal. We've got to put things together. Bring people together," Biden said of his planned trip to Kenosha.