Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s become a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence, police treatment of people of color and the actions of vigilante militias. The Democratic nominee said Wednesday that if he were president he’d use existing federal disaster law to direct FEMA funding to schools to help them reopen safely, and he urged Trump to “get off Twitter” and “negotiate a deal” with Congress on more pandemic aid. Ahead of his Thursday visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Biden told reporters he believes the officer who shot Jacob Blake there at a minimum “needs to be charged.”