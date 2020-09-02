75th anniversary of end of WWII is mostly virtual amid virus

HONOLULU (AP) — Some U.S. veterans who planned to climb aboard a battleship in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor to mark the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender that ended World War II instead watched a livestream of the ceremony from home. The threat from the coronavirus kept them away from the USS Missouri on Wednesday. Instead of parades and a ceremony with thousands of people, about 50 local vets and government officials gathered on the ship. Jerry Pedersen was a young Marine when he witnessed the surrender and watched the 75th anniversary ceremony from his son’s home in California. The 95-year-old says that when the war ended, he vowed to be a peacemaker.