Forecasters predict Nana to hit Central America as hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nana is now forecast to be a hurricane as it approaches the coast of Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says people in Honduras, Guatemala, Belize and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula should closely monitor its progress. Strong winds, a dangerous storm surge and very heavy rainfall causing flash flooding are likely. Nana is the earliest 14th named storm on record, beating Nate, which formed on Sept. 6 in 2005. That’s according to Colorado State University professor Phil Klotzbach. The hurricane center says Nana is centered southwest of Jamaica, on course to hit the northern coast of Honduras on Wednesday.