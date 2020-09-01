Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and to recognize it, professionals want everyone to know what signs to watch out for if a loved one seems to be struggling.

Laura Baalrud, an outreach facilitator with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, said some red flags include withdrawing from others, losing interest in things that previously brought joy and expressing a feeling of hopelessness.

If any of these stand out, she said there are a few ways to approach the topic.

"If you're worried about someone, ask them about it," Baalrud said. "It's very important that you ask them the question, 'are you thinking about killing yourself, are you thinking about taking your life?' An easy way to do it, that is usually not threatening to most people, is to let them know what you see; that you noticed this or noticed that. Then what we want to do, is we want to try and persuade someone to get the help that they need."

If you or a loved one is in need of help, these resources are available to the general public: