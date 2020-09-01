Police detain alleged IS commander in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say police have detained an alleged top commander of the Islamic State group in Turkey as well as 11 other militants. The interior minister described the suspect, identified as Mahmut Ozden as the “so-called emir” of the militant group in Turkey. The suspect allegedly planned to kidnap Turkish politicians and to attack businesses, the minister said. Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Islamic State militants over the past five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.