LA Sheriff’s Dept: Deputies kill Black man who dropped a gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting of a Black man by two deputies in South L.A. Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told the Los Angeles Times that the deputies tried to stop the man for riding a bike in violation of vehicle codes. The man dropped his bike and ran, and the deputies chased him. Dean said the man punched a deputy in the face, and dropped a bundle of clothes he was carrying. A gun fell out of the bundle, and the deputies fatally shot him. Protesters gathered, demanding answers. The sheriff’s office is asking for patience with the investigation.