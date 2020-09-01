Poland approves new German ambassador after long delay

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months. The delay was reportedly rooted in Polish grievances over World War II. Polish media have reported that the conservative and nationalist ruling Law and Justice party resisted accepting Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven because his father served as a military officer for Nazi Germany during WWII. A Polish deputy foreign minister announced late Monday that the German ambassador was finally accepted. The minister called the war a “great unhealed wound in the minds of the Polish nation all the time.”