Pittsburgh to visit Milwaukee Monday

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-21, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-18, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Trevor Williams (1-5, 5.34 ERA) Milwaukee: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Brewers are 11-12 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .211 batting average, Orlando Arcia leads the club with an average of .253.

The Pirates have gone 9-10 against division opponents. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the league. Kevin Newman leads the club with an OBP of .313.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight home runs and is batting .195.

Gregory Polanco leads the Pirates with five home runs and has 13 RBIs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.