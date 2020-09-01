OAS chief under fire for removal of top rights official

MIAMI (AP) — An ombudswoman for the Organization of American States is facing criticism that she assisted Secretary General Luis Almagro in a widely condemned effort to remove the region’s top human rights official. Neida Perez is required to operate independently from the Washington-based organization’s leadership. But last week she contacted several OAS employees eliciting their anonymous workplace complaints against Paulo Abrão, the Brazilian-born executive director of the autonomous Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Almagro on August 15 blocked the renewal of Abrão’s mandate approved unanimously months earlier by the commission. Messages were shared to the AP by someone who felt pressured by Perez’s outreach.