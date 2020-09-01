NYC delays start of school year to allow more prep time

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is delaying sending students back to classrooms in the nation’s largest public school system. De Blasio said Tuesday that in-class school instruction will be delayed by 11 days to allow extra prep time for teachers. The development comes after de Blasio emphasized for months that the city’s 1.1 million public school students need schools to resume in-person instruction this fall after the coronavirus abruptly forced a thorny plunge into remote learning in March.