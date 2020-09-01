Need for more poll workers, what’s required of one?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There's a call for more poll workers to volunteer again in November, a consistent need seen throughout this election cycle, but what does it take to become one? And what do they do?

Eau Claire election officials said all new poll workers must go through a simple training session before an election.

The training is two hours long and involves learning what I.D.'s are accepted, how to issue a ballot, and going through the process of helping people vote.

Come election day, poll workers are expected to help register new voters, watch the voting machines, and hand out and explain ballots.

City Clerk Carrie Riepl said poll workers will be especially essential this November to help with the expected surge in absentee ballots.

"The poll workers open the ballots and feed them through the machines so it is at the poll sites that these ballots are being processed. And we need people to help with that processing in order to make sure that they are able to be input in a timely manner," said Riepl.

Riepl said they also try to keep a party balance with all positions at the poll sites.

For example, if you see a pair of people working at a table, one will likely be a registered Democrat and the other a Republican.

Being a poll worker is a paid position. Click/tap here if you'd like to become one or call 715-839-4913.