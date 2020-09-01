Michigan State’s Nassar review mostly clears staff

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University mostly found no violations of campus policy in a review of roughly 20 former or current staff members who were said to have received complaints about Larry Nassar. Nassar was the campus doctor who was convicted of molesting female athletes. The government required Michigan State to determine if employees properly handled complaints about Nassar, based on policies in place at the time of the allegation. Michigan State found that the evidence mostly fell in favor of staff. Some couldn’t recall getting complaints about Nassar, while others said they weren’t given enough details that would have alarmed them.