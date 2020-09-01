Kushner visits US air base as part of Israel-Emirates trip

AL-DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jared Kushner and U.S. officials have visited a major American air base in the United Arab Emirates. They spoke to Emirati pilots on the tarmac, standing near the advanced F-35 fighter jets the UAE hopes to buy as it normalizes relations with Israel. The visit to Al-Dhafra Air Base by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law came just before the El Al flight that carried a U.S.-Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi was set to depart. There, he and U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien met Emirati Maj. Gen. Falah al-Qahtani, a top defense official.