Kentucky’s governor will watch Derby from home this year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — For Kentucky governors, presenting the trophy to the Kentucky Derby winner is a coveted perk. But Gov. Andy Beshear won’t be in the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs Saturday. Instead, the Democratic governor says he’ll watch the race from home, just like all the race fans who won’t be able to cram into the track because of the coronavirus. It’s another tradition falling by the wayside due to the pandemic. This year will be the first time spectators won’t be allowed to attend the race. Andy Beshear says he’ll give a taped video message as part of the trophy presentation.