Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement

BERLIN (AP) — Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran have agreed in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement. It was their first meeting since the United States announced a bid to restore United Nations sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Helga Schmid, the European Union representative who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, said afterward on Twitter that the “participants are united in resolve to preserve the #IranDeal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges.” The deal promises Iran economic incentives in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.